Kate Winslet metamorphosed, a first image unveiled

It’s hard to recognize Kate Winslet in the new exclusive photo of Avatar 2. We decipher this impressive metamorphosis!

Expected in French cinemas on December 14, Avatar: The Way of the Water continues the story told by James Cameron in a first film released in 2009, one of the most profitable blockbusters in the history of cinema. This particularly exciting sequel will take us back to Pandora, the chosen land of the Na’vi people. James Cameron will introduce us to the oceans of the planet alongside the characters of the first film, Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldana (Neytiri). It will also be necessary to count on the return of Sigourney Weaver in a role for the time being kept secret. The cast ofAvatar 2 will finally be enriched by new famous faces: Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel but also Kate Winslet, whose previous collaboration with James Cameron dates back to titanicin 1997.

A photo published in the latest issue of the magazine Empire gives a first glimpse of the incredible metamorphosis of Kate Winslet in front of the camera of the director of the saga Avatar. The actress lends her features to Na’vi Ronal, head of the Metkayina tribe. A leader that Winslet describes as ” deeply loyal and fearless. “The actress adds:” She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with a baby about to be born, she joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. His family and their home. Na’vi Ronal will surely be one of the strongest characters of Kate Winslet’s career.

What to expect from Avatar 2?

James Cameron did not skimp on the means to give birth to the sequelAvatar. The director has perfected 3D technology to adapt it to filming in water, a feat of which we could have a brief glimpse in a first trailer posted online in the spring. How the Na’vi can breathe underwater and connect with ocean creatures remains to be seen. More than an ecological hymn to nature, Avatar 2 looks like a warrior opus. James Cameron will show the conflicts between the different tribes of Pandora. A fight that will require strong cohesion. ” This family is our fortress “can we also hear in the trailer for the film. See you in theaters next winter!