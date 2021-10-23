Kate Winslet: New Entries in Lee’s Cast | Cinema

As revealed by DeadlineAnd(The Crown) will join Kate Winslet in, directed by Ellen Kuras focusing on a certain period in the life of Lee Miller, a former model who later became a war photographer during the Second World War.

“This is by no means a biopic”, said Kate Winslet, “Building a story about Lee Miller’s entire life could be worth for an HBO series. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became thanks to what she went through. It was the period 1938-1948, which accompanied her through the war, the most decisive period. That’s the story people know about Lee, more than many other episodes in his life. “

