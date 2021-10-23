News

Kate Winslet: New Entries in Lee’s Cast | Cinema

As revealed by Deadline Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough And Josh O’Connor (The Crown) will join Kate Winslet in LEE, directed by Ellen Kuras focusing on a certain period in the life of Lee Miller, a former model who later became a war photographer during the Second World War.

“This is by no means a biopic”, said Kate Winslet, “Building a story about Lee Miller’s entire life could be worth for an HBO series. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became thanks to what she went through. It was the period 1938-1948, which accompanied her through the war, the most decisive period. That’s the story people know about Lee, more than many other episodes in his life. “

We recently saw the actress in the HBO miniseries Murder in Easttown but also features such as Ammonite, The Wheel of Wonders, Tomorrow Between Us, Collateral Beauty, The Rules of Chaos, Divergent, Code 999, The Dressmaker. , A day like many, Steve Jobs, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, in the television series Moominvalley and soon we will see her on the big screen in the next chapters of the Avatar saga directed by James Cameron.

