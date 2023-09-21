Kate Winslet premieres biopic “Lee” based on war photographer Lee Miller in Toronto

Kate Winslet plays World War II photojournalist Lee Miller. Photo: IMDb

If on Friday the contest featured Hollywood’s continuing fascination with Wall Street and the idea of ​​David’s fight against Goliath with “Dumb Money” by Craig Gillespie, this Saturday it touched upon one of the industry’s favorite topics. Done, war to reporters.

“Lee” is based on the true story of Lee Miller (1907–1977), an American model who became a war photographer during World War II and who witnessed the horrors of Nazi concentration camps.

Starring Winslet, who also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Andrea Riseborough and Marion Cotillard, the film is directed by American Alan Kuras, a renowned cinematographer who has worked with filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee.

The action of “Lee” begins in the south of France shortly before the outbreak of World War II (1939–1945), where Miller, former model of the famous photographer Man Ray, is on vacation with artists such as Pablo. Picasso, poet and writer.

Miller, in the process of transforming herself from object of the lens to director of the camera, moves to London to work for Vogue magazine. Fed up with the limitations of her work, she gains recognition as a war photographer and begins documenting the Allies’ advance into France.

His camera captures the liberation of Paris. Miller later became one of the first photographers to enter the Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps, where he witnessed the horrors of Nazism firsthand.

In Toronto, Kuras has said that he identifies with Miller in many ways, “as a person who is behind the camera” and “looking for the truth.”

The second film screened by TIFF this Saturday in the Galas program was the documentary “Lil Nas

The film, which has its world premiere in Toronto, is directed by Mexican Carlos López Estrada – director of films such as “Blindspotting” (2018) – and American Zach Manuel and includes stunning concert images of the rapper, author of the superhit “The Last Man”. “Old Town”. road.”

lil nas

This Saturday, two Latin American films also premiered at the Toronto Film Festival: “Valentina o la Serenadid” by the Mexican Ángeles Cruz, and “The Wind That Ravages” by the Argentinian Paula Hernández.

In the Mexican film, Cruz turns Valentina (played by Danae Ahuja Aparicio) into a minor heroine who refuses to believe that her father has drowned in a river and searches everywhere for him in her indigenous community in the state of Oaxaca. Is.

For his part, in “The Wind That Devastates,” performed by Alfredo Castro, Sergi López, Almudena González and Joaquín Acebo, Hernández focuses on the complex relationships of two fathers with their children in Argentina’s rural world.