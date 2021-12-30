Kate Winslet proposes a new Storyline

Written by: Matteo Rossi – Publication date: 43 minutes ago

On April 18, a 7-episode crime miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby and starring the Oscar winner Kate Winslet, in the role of detective Mare Sheehan, who, amidst family problems and tragic wounds of the past still bleeding, is commissioned to investigate the death of a young girl.

The show immediately received good feedback from critics, also managing to obtain numerous awards.

It would therefore not be completely unexpected a possible decision by the upper floors to continue the story with a second chapter, of which at the moment the production has not been confirmed or formalized.

Despite this, LWinslet herself seems to have already clear ideas and according to a recent statement, the new episodes could deal with the issue of law enforcement brutality.

“I don’t know if I’ll play Mare again” – said the actress – “But if we were to do a second season, then surely these atrocities that have existed in the police force here and in America will be explored in the stories we tell. At 100%. You can’t pretend they never happened…. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful and use our voices for all those who don’t have one “.

Waiting to know if the series will soon receive the green light for new episodes, we remind you that the first season is currently available on-demand on Sky and NOW.

Source: IndieWire