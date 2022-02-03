Kate Winslet removes make-up for an L’Oreal commercial: “I don’t always look like this” (VIDEO)

Kate Winslet took part in an L’Oreal commercial with Helen Mirren: in the short video the Titanic actress takes off her make-up to reveal her natural beauty.

A fascinating Kate Winslet she took off her make-up during one spot from L’Oreal in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand: the actress, 46, appeared in video-segment called Lessons of Worth and explained what the slogan means to her “I am worth it“.

Kate Winslet with the Emmy Award for Best Actress for Murder in Easttown

Kate, who appears alongside Dame Helen Mirren in the French brand’s series of commercials, appeared in front of the camera with a perfect hairstyle and very refined make-up admitting that of course, in reality, “it doesn’t always look like this“.

“When we are younger, we all think our value is about our face, or the shape of our body, or how much attention we get, or how popular we are, or how many likes we get compared to our friends. Not so, I’m worth it, this is what we need to remind each other. “Stated the actress, removing the lipstick from her lips, mascara from her eyes and the layer of foundation to reveal her natural beauty.

Murder in Easttown: a picture of Kate Winslet

Helen Mirren, in a commercial similar to that of Kate Winslet, explained: “When I was little, a woman who believed in her worth, outside of her youth or sexuality, was considered an unusual woman. If you tried to challenge the status quo you were crazy, bad or sad or all three of these combined. ”