Kate Winslet removes makeup on video to teach self-esteem

Talking positively in front of the mirror is good for your self-esteem: experts say it and it also proves it Kate Winslet in a video shot for L’Oréal Paris, in which she celebrates female empowerment on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the iconic claim “Because you are worth”. If the inner dialogue induces acceptance and compassion, evoking feelings of empathy towards our reflection in the mirror, the Oscar-winning actress goes further and in the video removes make-up in front of the camera talking about the value of being yourself authentically.

“Beauty is power, but beauty wears off at some point. The really hard part is figuring out how to feel good without all of that,” she says, referring to her makeup and her freshly styled hair. “When we are young we think that what is worth is our face, our body, how much attention we attract, how popular we are, how many likes we receive, but it’s none of this”, says Kate Winslet, 46, tying her hair and starting to remove make-up with cotton pads. “Valere means having the right to be yourself, the right to accept yourself with your body, your skin and your face“A lesson she was the first to believe in: she also demonstrated it when, recently, she opposed photo editing for the series posters. Murder in Easttownclaiming the right to be portrayed with her wrinkles.

“To be able to believe in our worth we must help each other, all together. We all have something that we criticize about ourselves and that we want to change: it is our scars, our imperfections, our differences, but these are the very things that make us those. that we are “, says the actress in her intense video-lesson showing herself at the end with her real face, completely removed make-up. “Let us value each other knowing that, with or without make-up, what really matters is being authentic“, he says in his final appeal, inviting everyone to do this daily self-esteem exercise: talking to each other with love in front of a mirror.