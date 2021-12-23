Kate Winslet reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years: “I couldn’t stop crying”

After three years, Kate Winslet managed to meet Leonardo DiCaprio again and revealed that she was unable to hold back tears in front of her Titanic co-star.

Kate Winslet revealed that “he couldn’t stop crying“when she reunited with her Titanic co-star. Kate, 46, and Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, have known each other since 1997 and, due to the pandemic, had not seen each other for more than three years.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a scene from Titanic

They met while they were both in Los Angeles on business and Kate, interviewed by The Guardian, recently said: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life. I have never been to New York in the last few years and we have never been able to have a coffee and a chat. “

“We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships around the world, we have been forced to stay away from each other and miss each other very much due to COVID.. “Continued the British actress.”He is a friend of mine, a true friend. We are tied for life. ”

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from James Cameron’s Titanic

Kate Winslet also discussed her starring role in Murder in Easttown during the same interview and that, if she were to reprise the role, then “the atrocities committed by the police in recent years will be part of the stories we will tell. You can’t pretend these things didn’t happen. It’s horrible, right? “.