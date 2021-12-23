Kate Winslet reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years: “I couldn’t stop crying” (Thursday 23 December 2021) after three of them years Kate Winslet she managed to meet again Leonardo Di Caprio and revealed that she was unable to hold back tears in front of her Titanic co-star. Kate Winslet revealed that “he couldn’t stop from cry“when she reunited with her Titanic co-star. Kate, 46 years, And Leonardo Di Caprio, 47, have known each other since 1997 and, due to the pandemic, had not seen each other for more than three years. They met while they were both in Los Angeles on business and Kate, interviewed by The Guardian, recently said: “Don’t I could to … Read on movieplayer

