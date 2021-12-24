Kate Winslet reviews her friend Leonardo DiCaprio after three years: “I couldn’t stop crying”

Kate Winslet met Leonardo Dicaprio after three years: “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told al The Guardian. And let’s face it, even all of us who have always cheered a little for this wonderful couple of friends and unforgettable star of films of the caliber of Titanic or Revolutionary Road, we always get a little excited when we see them together. For years the actress – who with the crime miniseries Murder in Easttown is in the running for the Golden Globes 2022 in the categories of Best Drama Miniseries and Best Actress – she did not meet her longtime friend due to the pandemic: it was therefore inevitable that Kate would succumb to emotion. The two met in Los Angeles, where they were on business: “I’ve known him for half my life! It wasn’t that I was in New York or he was in London and there was a chance to have dinner or have a coffee and have a chat. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships around the world, we have been forced to stay away from each other and miss each other very much due to COVID ». And just before the holidays, they discarded an ideal first Christmas present together as if to say again, and despite the distance: «My heart will go on», «My heart will survive».

“We weren’t able to leave our countries,” said the actress. “Like many other people who have friends all over the world, we have suffered from the lack of each other due to Covid. He is my friend, one of my best friends. We are tied for life ». And actually theirs is a bond that has lasted since they were the unforgettable Jack and Rose in 1997 Titanic, as he tells in another interview, speaking with the BBC journalist Samira Ahmed, in the podcast How I find my Voice: «We were so close and truly united. We were a small unit, and this was quite unusual. It is unusual. He would do anything for me and I would do anything for him. You know, we defended ourselves and literally held hands ». And so it has been, for 24 years of true and indestructible friendship.