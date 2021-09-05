Kate Winslet rewards Aleksandra Odić with the Lights On Women Award

CANNES – Aleksandra Odić from the Germany with Frida – tells of a meeting between a young nurse and her patient – she is the winner of the award Lights On Women Award, in collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival Short Films and the short film program of international film schools.

The final choice was determined and announced by the Oscar winner and Ambassador L’Oréal Paris Kate Winslet – first juror of the Prize – during the awards ceremony at the Jeune Cinéma dinner which took place yesterday, July 16, in Cannes. “The short film by Aleksandra Odić, Frida, moved me to tears, “said the British actress in connection, far from the Croisette due to health problems, who added:” The courageous delicacy and the scarce use of dialogue have created an inner pain that requires courage, skill and a very delicate hand. I am confident that the Lights On Women Award will help a new generation of female directors in their careers, also capturing unique and extremely relevant themes within the challenges of our world today “.

Aleksandra Odić for her short film will receive financial support of 30,000 euros.