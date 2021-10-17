Kate Winslet surprises: – a very unusual life partner

It’s been nearly nine years since Hollywood favorite Kate Winslet (45) secretly got married to Edward Abel Smith (43), formerly known as Ned Rocknroll.

The movie star rarely talks about his privacy to the press, but in a new interview with him The New York Times surprised by relentlessly flaunting her husband, who is also the father of her youngest son, Bear Blaise (7).

Open around nude scenes with a co-worker under 20

Grandma saved her husband

Abel Smith is the grandson of Virgin billionaire Richard Branson (70), who also works for him, and was on Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean, where the two first met in 2011.

Under circumstances that weren’t normal.

Ringtone ringtone: More and more Hollywood stars are sharing their phone numbers on social media to better communicate with their fans. Host Kine Falch tries to contact them.

Show more



Winslet’s luxurious house he lived in caught fire and burned, but the actor initially managed to Save Branson’s mother, Eve, from Hell of Flames.

It was fate that Eve’s grandson and Branson’s grandson Edward Abel Smith were also present during the fire, and after sharing the same harrowing experience the two soon became a couple.

– It was so terrible

In the interview, the “Titanic” star called her husband, among other things, “a super sexy, super human and homely dad.” In other words, the Oscar winner seems to have found the perfect man.

– He takes care of us, especially me. I asked him before, “Nedi, can you do me a favor?” He said: anything. He’s an absolutely unusual life partner, he boasts to the New York Times, according to People.

Without restrictions: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow easily shared a nude photo of herself for her 48th birthday. Photo: screenshot from Instagram / gwynethpaltrow

Show more



Loading... Advertisements

Struggling with dyslexia

Additionally, the 45-year-old says that Abel Smith has no immediate plans to marry a woman in the spotlight and that he had to endure his sentence for it, but still fared well.

Advertiser content The sandals you need now

– I’m very lucky, she says, and she still tells us how to defend it.

– Fear of knowing the direction

For the guy who declared dyslexia the way he did, he’s extraordinarily good at my scenario test. It’s hard for him to read aloud, but he still does it so I can practice my lines.

And despite the fact that her husband was previously called Rocknroll, he has a very realistic energy, we have to believe Winslet.

a smile: Many Hollywood celebrities have had to smile kindly in front of the police station camera after many illegal acts over the years. Let’s look at our favorites.

Show more



– He’s a vegetarian, does yoga, practices breathing techniques, and bathes in ice-cold water, he explained in the interview, according to People magazine.

The marriage with Abel Smith is the third for the movie star. From 1998 to 2001 she was married to director Jim Threapleton (48). He is the father of his eldest daughter Mia (20 years old). From 2003 to 2011 she was married to director Sam Mendes (55) with whom she had a son, Joe (17).

Read also: Boyfriend: – He broke me when I saw the ring