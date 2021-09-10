Kate Winslet: the beauty routine of a star against Photoshop

No.In the “Mare of Easttown” series, she shines without makeup and without photo editing, carrying on the long battle for the body positivity started in the days of “Titanic”. But also Kate Winslet has her own beauty secrets, a mix of self love and rare but exclusive treatments in the best salons in London and New York.

Kate Winslet, the over 40 star against photo editing

While apps to retouch the face and body are depopulated even in video, there are those who go against the tide and show themselves au naturel including defects. This is the case of the 45-year-old star Kate Winslet, now broadcast on Sky with the HBO series “Murder in Easttown” (in Italy on Sky), in which she plays a detective without makeup and with the minimum wage hairstyle. But not only.

In addition to the soap and water face and the hair gathered in a simple ponytail, thehe British actress shows herself literally unfiltered in her authenticity, even in her nude scenes. An achievement for which she had to impose herself on several occasions with the producers and the creative team of the series, who wanted to improve her physique with digital make-up.

“I’ll be 46 next October” said the English actress in a recent interview “Mare is a middle-aged woman, and I like to think that viewers have been able to better connect with her thanks to the absence of filters for retouching“.

The beauty of loving yourself, with a little luxury every now and then

Filter or don’t filter, the star who became famous (and also targeted for her non-skeletal physique) with “Titanic” still looks beautiful in the new TV series. Defects included. In addition to being an ambassador for L’Oreal, the actress is the mother of Mia (20 years old), Joe (17 years old) and Bear Blaze (7 years old). small daily attentions to the occasional bets in most renowned beauty salons.

For her, beauty comes from self-love rather than from cosmetic products. «Before I was always super busy between work commitments and children» he explained «then the lockdown taught me to take more time for myself and to let go. I learned that I didn’t have to get too stressed out if I couldn’t go for a waxing or my favorite treatment, the pedicure ».

His typical day, when he is not working, starts at 6 in the morning. After breakfast with the family, go for a walk with the dog and train with the barre cardio or peloton bike. Always opposed to plastic surgery, however, is aware that the skin needs more care with age. And for this two or three times a year he gives himself a holistic facial at Tracie Martyn in New York or stop by the Skin Company with beauty therapist Glenda Barton if she is in London.

