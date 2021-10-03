Kate Winslet: “The comments on my weight after” Titanic “were horrible and cruel” – Corriere.it

When “Titanic” came out in 1997, Kate Winslet she was 21 and found herself judged not so much for her performance alongside Leo DiCaprio, as for its weight. It is no coincidence that comedian Joan Rivers teased her at the time, remarking that “if she had lost even a couple of kilos, Leo would have been able to stay on the raft.” A joke out of place, but not even the worst of all those that the 45-year-old actress heard herself repeat in those years and which understandably undermined her confidence, to the point of making her stop wanting to go to Hollywood “Because I thought” if this is what they tell me in England, what will happen when I get there “- confessed Winslet, now champion of “body positivity”, in a long interview with the Guardian -. Those constant observations about my weight have damaged my confidence and have also altered my idea of beauty. I felt very lonely and I remember thinking that what I was experiencing was horrible and that I wanted it to pass quickly. It sure passed, but I think it made me realize that I probably wasn’t ready for stardom at the time. ‘
He can’t give himself peace
Thinking back now, after more than 20 years, the actress still cannot give peace of some cruel comments in the press and beyond. “People seemed to talk only about my weight and in interviews they never failed to emphasize my chubby body or my size. It was horrible. They labeled me brave and straightforward, but in reality I was just defending myself. ‘ Expanding on his career speech, the 2008 Academy Award winner for “The Reader” admitted that his current regret is having worked with Roman. Polanski for «Carnage» of 2011 and with Woody Allen for “The Wheel of Wonders” in 2017, given the allegations of sexual assault later moved against them. “I shouldn’t have worked with Woody or Roman and I will always be grappling with these regrets. It’s just unbelievable to me to think that those men have been held in such high regard in the world and for so long, but at the same time I challenge anyone in the film industry to deny that having a part in their films was not a very coveted thing. “.
