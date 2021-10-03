Kate Winslet: “The comments on my weight after” Titanic “were horrible and cruel” – Corriere.it

When “Titanic” came out in 1997, Kate Winslet she was 21 and found herself judged not so much for her performance alongside Leo DiCaprio, as for its weight. It is no coincidence that comedian Joan Rivers teased her at the time, remarking that “if she had lost even a couple of kilos, Leo would have been able to stay on the raft.” A joke out of place, but not even the worst of all those that the 45-year-old actress heard herself repeat in those years and which understandably undermined her confidence, to the point of making her stop wanting to go to Hollywood “Because I thought” if this is what they tell me in England, what will happen when I get there “- confessed Winslet, now champion of “body positivity”, in a long interview with the Guardian -. Those constant observations about my weight have damaged my confidence and have also altered my idea of ​​beauty. I felt very lonely and I remember thinking that what I was experiencing was horrible and that I wanted it to pass quickly. It sure passed, but I think it made me realize that I probably wasn’t ready for stardom at the time. ‘