Kate Winslet, the relationship with her husband: “It helps me in the study of scripts despite the dyslexia”

On the occasion of an interview with The New York Times, Kate Winslet he told some details of the relationship with his husband, Edward Abel Smith, a loving and helpful partner and dad who also helps her a lot in her work.

As reported by Just Jared, the protagonist of the recent Mare of Easttown spoke very candidly about some details of her relationship with her husband. With the aim of referring to him, Kate Winslet defined Edward Abel Smith as the dad and “sexiest and kindest housewife in the world”.

The actress continued: “He does whatever our son asks of him. My husband is a truly amazing partner, I’m so lucky! Despite being dyslexic, he always helps me with scripts. It’s hard for him to read aloud and yet he struggles to do it for me. is vegan, does yoga and practices swimming in cold water “.

The one with Edward Abel Smith is the third marriage for Kate Winslet who, in 1998, got married with the assistant director Jim Threapleton, in 2003, with Sam Mendes and, finally, in 2012, with the grandson of the patron of Virgin Records. In 2008, the man changed his name from Ned Abel Smith to Ned Rocknroll. At the behest of the actress, however, her husband changed his name back to Edward Abel Smith.

