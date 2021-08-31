Kate Winslet: “The Titanic Oscar ceremony dress is my all time favorite”

Kate Winslet said the dress she wore at the Titanic Oscars ceremony is her favorite: “It was like an embroidered sculpture.”

Kate Winslet recently stated that the stress, sweat and high heels were all worth it during the ceremony Oscar from Titanic, thanks to a suit simply incredible: the one worn by the actress during the 70th edition of the Academy Awards.

Oscars 2016: the arrival of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Winslet was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Titanic at the 1998 Oscars and the star showed up wearing an emerald green Givenchy dress with gold embroidery and matching bolero, tailored by Alexander McQueen.

“It was like an embroidered sculpture“Kate said about the dress.”I have to be honest, the dress was not comfortable to wear. Let’s forget about sitting. But it was worth it because he made it and it’s my favorite dress of all I’ve worn“.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 Academy Awards

During the People Magazine interview, Kate also talked about being named Global Ambassador of L’Oréal Paris and empowering young female directors with the new award established by the beauty brand, called Lights on Women Award: “This moment seems so unique because this is a new dawn for all women. I think we are taking care of each other. For me, this is L’Oréal“.