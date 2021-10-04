Kate Winslet: “Titanic sex scene? I thought ‘too bad it’s over already'”

Kate Winslet recalled the filming of Titanic, describing the relationship with Leonardo Dicaprio and the sensations experienced while filming the famous one sex scene by car.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from Titanic

These days Kate Winslet is busy with the promotion of Mare of Easttown, the new TV series that sees her starring alongside Angourie Rice and Evan Peters. The actress, however, took advantage of an interview with Rolling Stone to recall the filming period of Titanic, the 1997 film that gave her absolute fame internationally. Winslet then described the bond that still unites her and her longtime co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, recalling the famous car sex scene from James Cameron’s film.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress then explained that she and Leonardo DiCaprio exchanged numerous sexual tips while they were shooting the film and described the hot scene as “cute”. Winslet and DiCaprio would have laughed at gossip news that at the time suggested that the two of them were a couple in real life. “Just thinking about it would have been crazy because it would have been absolutely like incest. I have a relationship with Leo that all women in the world would envy“, then declared Winslet, speaking of the sexual advice the two exchanged during their downtime on set.”You know, we talked about some very personal things and we asked each other for advice. Kind of like, ‘No, don’t do it this way, do it this way.’ He is very good at this. I have to say, a lot of that sexual advice she gave me worked. And I know the same thing goes for him too“The actress did not reveal in detail what these recommendations were but admitted they were.”really too explicit“.

In the same interview, Winslet talked about the Titanic sex scene, explaining how the bond between Jack and Rose’s characters was so different from that between DiCaprio and her, admitting that he still found the experience enjoyable. “The Rose in me was really in love with the Jack in him. And even though I didn’t feel that way for Leo, it was pretty cool to feel that way in the scene. It was pretty adorable“Finally, Winslet stated that DiCaprio got up right away and walked away once the camera stopped rolling:”I remember standing there thinking ‘What a pity it’s over’, because it was cute“.

As for Mare of Easttown, the new TV series created by Brad Ingelsby, remember that it will be premiered on HBO on April 18, 2021.