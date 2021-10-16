News

Kate Winslet today: age, children, Instagram

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet is one of the greatest actresses of contemporary cinema: how she is today, age, children and social profiles.

A true icon of cinema, made immortal by interpretations such as those in Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Kate Winslet has recently made a comeback with her splendid performance in Murder in Easttown, a TV series produced by HBO, which aired on Sky. So let’s see how it is today the famous actress, her private life and her social activity.

Kate Winslet today: children and Instagram

She has a huge acting career behind her, which also earned her 7 Oscar nominations, with a win for her performance in The Reader. Today, Kate Winslet remains a top-notch actress, also engaged in several battles in favor of animalism and the rights of the LGBTQ + community.

Her latest film experience is in Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea by Francis Lee, while in 2022 she will return to work with James Cameron in Avatar 2. She was the protagonist, however, above all on the small screen, with the beautiful Murder in Easttown which has also earned him several awards.

Kate Winslet is very active on social media, in support of her battles, while for what concerns the private life, she is married to Richard Branson, with whom she had a child in 2013. Prior to that, the actress had two other children: Mia and Joe.

Kate Winslet and the battle for fat shaming

One of the issues that concerns the actress most closely is her long-standing battle with fat shaming. From a young age, Kate Winslet has suffered criticism for her fitness and, after a few years of struggling, the actress has finally stopped worrying about this aspect, openly siding against the tremendous criteria of physical beauty served up by Hollywood and the Star. System.

