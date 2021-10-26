News

Kate Winslet, victim of body shaming / “After Titanic I was bullied by the media”

Kate Winslet reached popularity at the age of 21 thanks to the blockbuster “Titanic”By James Cameron, in which he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The British actress remembers that period as one of the worst in her life due to excessive press pressure. “Dfter filming Titanic I went into self-protective mode“He stated, as reported by Deadline, on the Marc Maron Wtf podcast. “It was like going from night to day from moment to moment. I had to go through a lot of personal body checks, got a lot of criticism and the UK press was quite rude to me. To be honest, I felt bulliedWinslet revealed. This bad experience made her realize that she had become famous, but that she was not yet ready to face the consequences.

Kate Winslet bullied for her curvy body in Titanic

After “TitanicKate Winslet, at the very young age, was harshly criticized for her physical appearance, too “curvy” for the canons of the 90s. “I remember thinking ‘this thing is awful and I hope it passes’. Then it definitely passed”, Continued the English actress. After having her first daughter, at the age of 25, the attention of the press towards her waned, and she herself began to pay less attention to her by focusing on her new role as a mother: “All that stuff evaporated a bit… and my interest too. My goal was my daughter and that was all that mattered “. According to the actress, this trend has slightly diminished now: “Today we are much more capable of not commenting, of not judging. Back then, we judged, judged, judged all the time“.

