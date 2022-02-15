Kate Winslet who feels her worth even without makeup

The English Titanic actress, 46, who has never been afraid of truly showing herself for what she is, without makeup and in a totally natural version, she is one of the beauty ambassadors of L’Oréal Paris, but at the same time she is also a champion of being authentic. Proud of her physique, of her wrinkles, today more than ever standard-bearer of a new way of perceiving beauty and femininity, which goes beyond the judgment of others, and is rather rooted in the acceptance and appreciation of who you really are.

The L’Oréal Paris brand that made history with the claim «Because you are worth “, symbol of the emancipation of all women of all ages and origins who recently celebrated the 50th anniversary, throughout February, international month of self-esteemis enriched and amplified with the “Lessons of Value “, a series of important and powerful testimonials celebrating female empowerment. Feeling confident, valuing yourself and above all believing in your abilities, today more than ever, are the elements that make a woman unique.

L’Oréal Paris presents new and exciting videos made directly by L’Oréal Paris ambassadors and ambassadors – Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Bebe Vio, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nidhi Sunil – who tell their point of view on the “Because you are worth “ and on their definition of self-esteem to increase its importance around the world.

«Valere means having the right to be yourself, to accept yourself with your body, with your skin and with your face that will change. Feeling brave enough to believe you are worth it is something we can all do, let’s value ourselves and, with or without make-up, be yourself, authentically you“» Says the Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

“On the occasion of International Self-Esteem Month, we wanted to strengthen the spirit of sisterhood and unite our global family of Ambassadors to communicate strong messages about the importance of self-esteem to all women around the world. Our Ambassadors share how they have gained strength, courage and confidence through their personal experiences and tell inspiring and uplifting stories that we can all deal with “, he claims Delphine Viguier-HovasseGlobal President of L’Oréal Paris.