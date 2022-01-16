Kate’s breakfast: very strict rules for children

Kate and William are two very attentive parents, who particularly care about the health of their children, starting with nutrition.

They got married in 2011, and after two happy years of marriage, they gave birth to their first child, whom they decided to name George. After another two years it arrived Charlotte, in 2015, and the third child was born in 2018 and is called Louis.

Kate and William have always been responsible people and from the very beginning of their acquaintance they began to respect the rules imposed by the royal palace, as regards love affairs.

The two, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are particularly loved by the world and by the subjects of the United Kingdom, for their goodness and their altruism, but also for the simplicity with which they live their life as royalty.

What Kate and William’s children eat

The couple’s children, the two princes and the princess, were born in a very particular context, the real one, and immediately they had to learn how to behave like their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wishes.

Their life will never be like that of any other English child, and the same has happened for William and Harrywhen they were little. Fortunately, these two also had parents, especially their mother Lady Diana, who were very attentive and present.

Being and being born real brings its fortunes and misfortunes. In any case, William and Catherine are particularly concerned that their children, even more so George and Charlotte, who are the eldest, live a healthy lifestyle.

The children go to school like all their peers and attend Thomas’s Battersea School, where they are treated like all the other pupils in the classes. The parents were clear with the teachers, they don’t want their children to feel different.

It happens more and more often, however, starting from the small habits of the house. In fact, the two children do not eat junk food, sweets, candies or brioches and bars, but they tend to enjoy healthy foods.

For example, for breakfast, Kate’s children eat a lot of fruit, especially the seasonal one but also many apples throughout the year, with organic cereals. We are sure that parents do not deprive their children of some sweets from time to time, but they do not consume them often.

It is different for the son of Meghan and Harry, who now live far from the palace and the entire family of the Duke of Sussex. In fact, their son loves waffles and various types of sweets.