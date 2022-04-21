Katherine Heigl, a “heroine” redeemed thanks to Ellen Pompeo: “She was ahead of her time” | People

For five years, between 2005 and 2010, Katherine Heigl touched the sky of Hollywood. The American actress, then 27 years old (she is now 41), put on Dr. Izzie Stevens’s gown at Grey’s Anatomy and went from being almost a complete unknown to one of the most famous and beloved faces on the small screen. Her mixture of strength and sweetness, accompanied by incessant dramas that put her in extreme situations, even made her worthy of an Emmy award. However, after five years of falling in love with the public, the actress, exhausted and fed up with the working conditions of the series, decided to leave it. Although viewers have called for her return countless times for more than a decade, Shonda Rhimes, the all-powerful creator of the series, has not allowed the star who once criticized her methods to step foot in the halls of the famous hospital again. of fiction

Heigl’s complaints a decade ago, which also affected his films (he went so far as to say that embarrassing mess was “a little sexist” in full promotion of the film), they separated her from the industry: far from considering her a speaker of its abuses, she described her as a “difficult” star and with whom it was better not to work, because ” It wasn’t worth it.” After a handful of successful romantic comedies and in an era in which women who raised their voices were trampled on instead of, like today, raised to the heights, she fell into a certain oblivion, into project apathy. However, now her figure seems to be looking to be recovered. And no one to redeem her as her co-star in Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo, the main star of the series and who has been giving life to Meredith Gray for more than 400 episodes.

Last September, the actress launched a podcast called Tell me with Ellen Pompeo in which, in episodes between 40 minutes and an hour long, he chats with friends, colleagues and characters from the entertainment industry. In it he has invited Patrick Dempsey (who played her husband, Dr. Derek Sheperd, in the famous medical series), the model Cindy Crawford, the basketball star Dwyane Wade, the philanthropist Melinda French Gates or, in the last episode, with actress Kate Walsh, who also passed through Grey’s Anatomy to play Allison Sheperd, her husband’s ex-wife. And it has been in that chapter where Pompeo has spoken of Heigl to recognize that she, at her time, she was brave when it came to taking a step forward and being clear with an industry that is not always as idyllic as it seems.

“I remember Heigl on a TV show saying something about the insane number of hours we were working, and he was 100% right,” Pompeo said in the post. podcast posted on April 20, referencing an appearance by Heigl on The David Letterman Show in 2009 where he clearly raised his voice, explaining that the show’s crew worked “17 hours a day,” something he considered “cruel and cruel.” evil” and before which he did not intend to shut up.

“If she had said it today, she would be an absolute hero. But it was ahead of his time. She made a statement about those crazy hours and, come on, sure, let’s all go dust a woman and call her ungrateful, ”Pompeo ironized in the podcast. “She threw a good pair at him,” said the star about her former partner. “He was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying,” she says now, more than 10 years after Heigl’s backdoor exit.

The departure of the actress left a big gap in the series, where she had become one of the most beloved characters and with the most interesting plots; although in the last seasons of her she herself explained that the level of her role was lower and she decided to reject the nominations for the Emmy awards. As she recounted years later, that accumulated stress reached a turning point in 2009, when she and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, had her first child, a girl they adopted from South Korea (they now have three). In an interview in the newspaper The Daily Telegraph He said that “forming a family changed everything”. “That changed my desire to work full time. I became a mother and it changed my whole perspective. It was really the turning point.”

For years, Heigl — who also starred in romantic comedies like 27 dresses, The crude reality either Like life itself— was removed from the industry for being considered difficult to work with. Advertisers and those who worked with her described her as capricious and controlling, and complained about her mother’s powerful influence on her work. The actress explained in an interview with Washington Post that led to anxiety and even suicidal thoughts. In other statements she said five years ago that she had needed to go to therapy to be able to manage the criticism: “I didn’t take it well. I felt like the ultimate shit.”