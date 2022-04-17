Katheryn Winnick, from fighting in ‘Vikings’ to proclaiming peace in Ukraine: What has become of her? | Film and Television

Katherine Winnick In recent years, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses on the film scene. And it is thanks to her successful role in the series vikings (vikings) where he represented lagertha, Winnick has not stopped surprising us in more projects. And it is that he is not for less. Thanks to vikings, the actress has managed to make her name up to the rest of the male cast. All a success.

It should be noted that her first important role was as a guest on the series House in the episode One Day, One Roomwhere his character faced Hugh Laurie. “Was two moments important in my career. The first was a guest star role on House, in an episode called One Day, One Room. My character faces Hugh Laurie and it was a successwhich gave me the confidence that I was lacking after many years of struggling in the business,” Winnick confessed in an interview with fashion in 2016.

Their next moment: Vikings. “It’s definitely been the turning point. It’s a role that I’ve connected with deeply and can sink my teeth into. The show is now airing in more than 140 countries around the worldAnd I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of such an amazing show,” added Winnick. It’s clear that the Canadian makes the most of any opportunity that comes her way, proving her acting chops.

“StopWar”

For now, the expert in Martial Arts It is part of the ABC series, big sky, where he has been given one more opportunity to highlight his character and reach the status of Lagertha. Also, she has participated in the film Sean Penn, Flag’s day (2021), as producer and actress. However, it is another personal aspect that he is highlighting right now.

With the war in Ukraine, the actress has become a primary figure of support for the Ukrainian citizenry. Although she was born in the Ukraine, she defends the country of her parents at all costs. “I’m very proud to be ukrainian. We have very different traditions and cultures and the Ukrainian spirit is indomitable, it has great perseverance”, he declared in Fox NewsDigital.

So, social networks they have become Katheryn’s favorite channel to express her support. She even wears an image of herself in profile with the Ukrainian flag in the background and with a very large title that says it all: “Stop War”. “We are a peaceful country. We don’t deserve this war,” she wrote in an Instagram post.