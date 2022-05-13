Entertainment

Katheryn Winnick: from Viking warrior to humanitarian activist

For six seasons of the series vikings We saw her cross the screen as the leader of large armies and an unquestionable warrior wielding her sword. But what we didn’t know is that she is also a top fighter in real life.

Katherine Winnick rose to television stardom as the warrior maiden Lagherta in the epic series Vikings. He is currently starring in the crime drama big sky from David E. Kelley. Right now, however, the Canadian-born blonde martial arts entrepreneur turned actress has her full attention focused on providing humanitarian aid to war-affected Ukrainian women and children.

