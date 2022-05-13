Katheryn Winnick: from Viking warrior to humanitarian activist

For six seasons of the series vikings We saw her cross the screen as the leader of large armies and an unquestionable warrior wielding her sword. But what we didn’t know is that she is also a top fighter in real life.

Katherine Winnick rose to television stardom as the warrior maiden Lagherta in the epic series Vikings. He is currently starring in the crime drama big sky from David E. Kelley. Right now, however, the Canadian-born blonde martial arts entrepreneur turned actress has her full attention focused on providing humanitarian aid to war-affected Ukrainian women and children.

“I am a Ukrainian Canadian; first-generation Canadian the actress explained. “My parents have a Ukrainian background. My grandparents only spoke Ukrainian and we spoke Ukrainian growing up, as well as English, at home. There is a very strong Ukrainian community in Toronto, Canada. As a young man, he went to Saturday school to learn the Ukrainian language, traditions and customs. I feel very honored to have had the opportunity to grow up in an environment and family that has embraced the Ukrainian culture. But it wasn’t until last year, when President Zelenskyy and the First Lady invited me to Ukraine as a special guest, to celebrate 30 years of independence, that I had the opportunity to see firsthand what kyiv and that heritage is all about.” .

listen to Katherine describing his trip to Ukraine last year seems too far away, even surreal. The actress received an exclusive invitation from the president Zelenskyy as a way to realize the president’s dream of illuminating the country and culture by welcoming high-profile celebrities who have Ukrainian heritage or descent, such as Vera Farmiga Y Steve Spielberg.

“For me it is unfortunate to think that they had never been to Ukraine, because Ukraine will never be the same, but hopefully it will be better once we rebuild it,” express Katheryn Winnick. “One of the greatest learnings for me was seeing that all the people came out to celebrate thirty years of independence. They are fiercely proud of being a sovereign nation. And of their culture. And being included in those ceremonies was remarkable.” pointed out the protagonist of Vikings.

He was also lucky enough to share the stay with his father: “As my parents were already in Poland with the whole family to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, I brought them to Ukraine as my guests, and we visited the different towns where each one was born.”

“We went to the Ukrainian military parade that Zelenskyy presented. I had a chance to get into Ukrainian cuisine, it was absolutely amazing just because of the local food. We attended an opera with President Zelenskyy and the first lady in Kyiv, at the famous opera house there. Andrea Bocelli sang for us in an open square. We visited a heritage center with different houses from different parts of Ukraine where you could see the different kinds of life they have had over a hundred years. It was an incredible experience”.

And without yet fully understanding the development of events, the war against Russia came. “I was finishing the second season of Big Sky when the war started,” recalls the actress. “I was on set and I was speechless. I felt so helpless. I was already following President Zelenskyy, seeing first-hand what was happening, and was very disappointed in how the world took their time to really support.”

“A lot of my friends who knew I was Ukrainian were asking, ‘What’s the best way to contribute? What’s the best way to make sure the money goes to the right source?’ And I really wanted to find a way to be able to make an impact and be able to support the cause directly, to support women and children. That’s when I knew I needed to start The Winnick Foundation, so I would know that 100 percent of the proceeds would go directly to President Zelenskyy’s team and the people who needed it most.”

In this way, the idea of ​​its foundation arose, the way it found to provide women and children with clothing, food, provisions and all the basic products that the town required. He knew that as the person in charge of the organization, everything that his friends and whoever wanted to help would donate, would be in good hands and would make it arrive at its destination in any way possible.

Many of us did not have much data on Zelenskyy a few months ago, and we have watched, mesmerized, as the former comedian has evolved into this formidable and heroic world leader with many iconic and jaw-dropping speeches. One particularly striking moment occurred during an interview on CNN, where he was asked how he would like to be remembered and he said: “Definitely not as a hero.”