Katheryn Winnick: from “Vikings” actress to fighter for peace in Ukraine | Cinema and series

Katherine Winnick She is a well-known actress in the world of series. Thanks to her role in lagertha in “Vikings” He gained great popularity, as he played one of the main characters and favorites of the fans. Now, in real life, the actress has become a social media activist for coming out against the war in Ukraine.

This happens because Katherine Winnick, though She was born in Canada, has Ukrainian roots and has always been happy with them. “I am very proud to be Ukrainian. We have very different traditions and cultures, and the Ukrainian spirit is indomitable, she has great perseverance, ”she explained in a recent interview with Fox News.

For this reason we can see how several of his latest posts on his Instagram are about the war taking place in Ukraine. “People all over the world are protesting to stop this unprovoked and unjustified war. We are an independent, loving country, and we deserve to live in peace. Together we will win. Together we can stop Russian aggression. Together we will prevail, ”reads one of her posts.

Katheryn Winnick’s Instagram

Likewise, the actress has been very close to the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “I am very proud that he is the leader. I want the world to know that he is a true hero who unites everyone and defends our country. Ukraine. He stays with his people and is also willing to fight on the ground”.

the protagonist of “Vikings” He has a great relationship with the president and his wife, olena. In social networks, the actress shared a photo where she appears together with them on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.