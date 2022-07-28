Entertainment

Katheryn Winnick: from “Vikings” actress to fighter for peace in Ukraine | Cinema and series

Katherine Winnick She is a well-known actress in the world of series. Thanks to her role in lagertha in “Vikings” He gained great popularity, as he played one of the main characters and favorites of the fans. Now, in real life, the actress has become a social media activist for coming out against the war in Ukraine.

