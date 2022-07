canadian actress Katherine Winnick (Toronto, 1977), known for bringing to life the popular shieldmaiden Lagertha from Norse legends in the series vikings, is enjoying a few days of vacation in Mallorca. The interpreter has shared various corners of the island on her Instagram account, among which are Cala Deià and Port d’Andratx.

The artist has posted on her social networks videos of the luxurious villa with sea views in which he hosts these days and a snapshot taken from the lighthouse to the Sailing Club andritxol, on which he wrote the word “Grateful”, as a sign of his gratitude for the good weather and the calm that the island is transmitting to him. It is not the first time that the actress visits the Balearic Islands. In 2017 she enjoyed a few days off in Ibiza, leaving a record on her social media profiles with a beautiful sunset.

Before his vacation on the island, Winnick was in Madrid last week, where he met another performer from the series Vikings, the Irish actor moe dunfordwho in the series created by Michael Hirst for the History channel gives life to King Aethelwulf.

Despite being Canadian, the actress has Ukrainian origins and she is a friend of the president Volodymyr Zelensky. Since the war began more than two months ago, he has lent his support to the population through his foundation, The Winnick Foundation, which collects funds to send food to the country.