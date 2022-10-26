Katheryn Winnick revealed what we suspected all this time of her departure from Vikings

Lagertha, played by Katheryn Winnick, was stabbed several times by her stepson, and while her exaggerated departure from Vikings may have come as a big surprise to viewers of the show, it was less so for the actress who claimed otherwise.

June 21, 2022 11:34 a.m.

The Serie vikings ended after 6 brutal and action packed seasons. In them, Katherine Winnick She plays the incredibly fierce warrior woman Lagertha and in the first half of the final season, before the series moved from History to Amazon (and on Netflix across multiple regions), her character met her abrupt and vicious end.

Vikings: The real reason Katheryn Winnick left the History Channel series

Actually, his departure from Vikings was not a shock for the actress. Apparently, Katheryn Winnick always knew she was leaving the show, in fact she never thought her character would make it to the final season. She went on to state in an interview that she always believed Lagertha would exit the show in the fourth installment, not long after Ragnar Lothbrok’s (Travis Fimmel) death.

“I thought I’d go in season 4 when the show became more about Ragnar’s sons, but they talked me into staying with the offer to direct an episode. I really wanted to direct and didn’t want to be in the episode I was directing, so that it was time to say goodbye. Leaving was always, always, always part of the plan.”

Lagertha’s death was prophesied to come from one of Ragnar’s sons, so it makes sense that Katherine Winnick felt that Season 4, which is loaded with the predicted source of Lagertha’s demise, would be when she would say goodbye. While her death comes from one of her children, who was dealing with hallucinations at the time and only killed Lagertha by accident, it doesn’t come until long after the prophecy was initially made.

Katheryn Winnick returned after being killed off in Vikings to direct the episode “Valhalla Can Wait”, which is two episodes after his big death scene. Considering that she had the opportunity to direct and that she knew they were going to kill her. her series for a while before the time she actually arrived on set, the actress herself said in the same interview that she wasn’t upset about being written off the show and that she had been in contact with the show’s creator. Michael Hirst about Lagertha’s future for a while.

“I didn’t get upset when they told me they were going to write to me. We had been talking about it for a while. If anything, I was like, ‘When am I going to leave?’”

Katheryn Winnick expressed her feelings after leaving Vikings in 6 seasons

Although no one would believe because of his magnificent performance, vikings It was the first important role of Katherine Winnick. She had roles in various shows, such as Oz and Criminal Minds, before landing in the historical series, but many of them were brief. She has been very successful since she first played Lagertha, securing roles in big movies like The Dark Tower and The Marksman. Since she left the show, she has starred in another notable series, Big Sky.

Although Katheryn Winnick was looking forward to joining the Netflix prequel Vikings: Valhalla, 100 years is a long time for a character. In the meantime bigsky, had good ratings. The actress’ investigative persona on Big Sky may be a long way from Lagertha, but that just means we may not have to see such a violent exit when Winnick’s time on the new show comes to an end.