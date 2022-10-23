Katheryn Winnick reveals details of her participation in Vikings and about her spin-off

The popular actress who played Lagertha on Vikings has revealed details about the show and its spin-off, which has been making a big splash with fans.

After the end of the second season of big skya program in which the actress is currently participating Katherine Winnick. The actress revealed during an interview to review her background in the entertainment industry and she talked about how she initially avoided highlighting her martial arts background. But, that the role of her of Lagertha of her in vikings Not only did it help reaffirm the power of female action stars, but that particular project was also instrumental in developing her own career.

Katheryn Winnick talks about her journey through Vikings and her projects

As he was revealing Katherine Winnickit was thanks to the series of History Channel and of Amazon Prime Video, Vikings, which convinced her that she really could play a well-crafted character and use her martial arts skills. In fact, she led her to be recognized worldwide for her great performance with Travis Fimmel in the first seasons.

“Vikings was definitely a major turning point in my career. But I also got to do all the stunts and action myself, and the action is just one way of telling the story.”

Let us remember that the series vikings It ran for six seasons, beginning with its first in 2013, and garnered a passionate fan base. It was a great experience at the time, but it managed to open the doors for many cast members, especially Katherine Winnick, who has had new opportunities that were not available to him before. This has been assured by the same star.

In fact, the star has managed to direct episodes of the same series, when he directed the eighth chapter of the sixth season of vikings, titled “Valhalla Can Wait”. This experience not only alerted the industry to the interest and ability of the actress to increase her workload behind the cameras, but also influenced her work in front of them. Although many were not enthusiastic about Lagertha’s departure in the sixth episode of the same installment, but she assured in her interview that it was the right time.

Katheryn Winnick appreciates the opportunity to be in Vikings for her popularity

About the spin-off of Vikings that is broadcasting the platform of NetflixVikings: Valhalla, Katherine Winnick revealed that he hasn’t had time to see her yet. However, he assured that she is surely very good, since she was also under the supervision of the same creator. Michael Hirst. In fact, the show is gearing up for a second season, having garnered huge popularity.

“Not yet. In fact, I haven’t seen the whole of Vikings: Valhalla yet. I was too close to it and promised myself one day I’d sit through all the seasons.

Currently, it is expected that the television network ABC announce a renewal for the third season of the latest show from Katherine Winnick, big sky. Although it has not received very good reviews, the suspenseful and investigative program has caused a great sensation.