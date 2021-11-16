Kathleen Kennedy renews with Lucasfilm until 2024?

According to rumors all to be verified, the Lucasfilm extended his contract with the president Kathleen Kennedy. This renewal will allow Kennedy to manage Lucasfilm until 2024. The news, if confirmed, will certainly elicit mixed reactions from fans. Kathleen Kennedy was George Lucas’ successor of choice when the studio was acquired by Disney in 2012. If Disney brought a new Star Wars trilogy, two spin-off films and the flagship series Disney + The Mandalorian to the screen, the creative differences in the Lucasfilm have ruined several of the projects and further intensified the divisions in the company. The most recent problems have arisen with Patty Jenkins: just think that her film Rogue Squadron was announced almost a year ago at the celebration of Disney’s Investor Day in December.

Lucasfilm and the problems that arose due to creative differences

The production problems of Solo: A Star Wars Story they are the most well documented. Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm failed to develop creative cohesion with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie). The differences ultimately brought in veteran director Ron Howard, who helped bring home a movie that didn’t fully convince Star Wars fans. There are many other films in development, most notably those by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Kevin Feige.

The lack of news on Star Wars at last week’s Disney + Day makes this possible Kennedy renovation even more interesting. Aside from The Book of Boba Fett and some behind-the-scenes frames and drawings for Obi-Wan’s upcoming series, announcements and accolades about other series like Andor, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte were absent. Kennedy is the producer and executive producer of countless major Hollywood films. These include the Gremlins and The Goonies and critically acclaimed ones like The Color Purple and Lincoln. She has collaborated numerous times with Steven Spielberg and was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Most of his upcoming projects center around the Lucasfilm properties made for Disney +.