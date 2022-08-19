Kathleen Turner, born to be happy

She knew how to be one of the biggest female stars of the 1980s and 1990s, thanks to a striking beauty, a husky and sensual voice and a remarkable talent for acting, which stood out even more when it came to comedy. Thus, ever since she debuted on the big screen in 1981 with fire in the body with William Hurt, having only previously participated in the NBC soap opera doctorKathleen Turner quickly conquered a place in the Hollywood firmament.

He was fortifying it with precise participations in comedies like A genius with two brainsin which he worked as equals with Steve Martin, and the already legendary behind the green heartwith which he began a working relationship with Michael Douglas that would extend over four decades and that includes other great blockbusters such as the sequel The jewel of the Nile and the wonderful The War of the Roses, which was also joined by Danny DeVito. Inevitably his reign ended once he turned 40, even though his voice, which can be heard in the original version of Who cheated on roger rabbit? giving voice to Jessica Rabbit, continued to suggest an overwhelming sensuality for a long time. She, although she only disappeared from the billboards for five years, between 2001 and 2006, time that she dedicated to an intense theatrical activity, she who holds two Golden Globes and she was also an Oscar candidate for Peggy Sue got married She has never stopped working as an actress.

“Sometimes there are special cinematographic relationships, which can be seen throughout several films,” she says of her and Michael Douglas

At 68, he awaits the premiere of a comedy, The Estatein which he shared the poster with Toni Collette and his partner in the series CalifornicationDavid Duchovny, and has also participated in a television series that approaches the case of the Watergate spies from another angle, The White House plumbers (The White House Plumbers), as part of a first-rate cast that also includes Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Lena Headley. The series, which will be seen on HBO, travels very similar territory to that of Gaslit, which recently starred Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. But if there was a role in recent times that briefly returned her to stardom, it was her participation in the most recent season of Kominsky’s method, in which she played Douglas’s ex-wife: “I don’t know very well what is the reason why we have always gotten along so well with each other,” said the actress recently in a podcast she made for the site of the Golden Globes, later adding: “The truth is that we connect in a special way, and we care about each other. We are good friends. Maybe it’s because we’re survivors because we both nearly got crushed in a landslide in Mexico and nearly crashed together in Morocco. In addition, a ceiling chandelier fell on us during the filming of The War of the Roses . We went through so many complicated situations that I think at this point we trust each other, ”he said in that conversation.

Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker and Kathleen Turner in ‘The Kominsky Method’ GTRES

According to Turner, who speaks perfect Spanish because she grew up as the daughter of an American diplomat in Cuba and Venezuela, where she left at the age of 13, when she met Douglas on the set of behind the green heart they did not imagine that their employment relationship would last for so many years: “We did not have time to think about it because what we were doing in that filming was simply surviving. Every day was an adventure, and not because we followed the script. We had no choice but to learn to know each other well. When you are dealing with serious problems together with another person, when everything concludes you know him like the back of your hand, ”she affirmed. In the conversation, Kathleen recalled, “We had to deal with a real mudslide where a hill came down on me, but it’s not the one you see in the movie. There’s also a scene that was mostly left out where we’re walking through water near a waterfall. We were tied to each other by the ankles, but at one point we both fell and almost got carried away by the current. In addition, in that filming in Mexico we were very hit by illnesses. Much of the cast and crew became seriously ill. I didn’t have that problem, because as I grew up in South America, I guess my body was immune and used to those places. I don’t know what saved Michael, even though at that time we said that with a shot of tequila and a hot pepper per day we were not going to get sick, “she said in an amused tone. Before changing the subject, Turner added: “Sometimes there are special cinematographic relationships, and that can be seen throughout several films, as has been the case with Bogart and Bacall, or Tracy with Hepburn. I don’t want to compare ourselves with them, but the truth is that there are things that happen like this and that can’t be explained”.





