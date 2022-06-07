Kathleen Zellner: Depp’s lawyer that he hired for an unusual reason – People – Culture

Johnny Depp won the well-known defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Currently, one of the lawyers who was on his team commented on how the treatment with the artist was.

Is about Kathleen Zellner, attorney who has participated in the defense of subjects falsely accused of murder and sexual abuse, like that of Steven Avery and Ryan W. Ferguson. The professional entered the final part of the trial to be part of Depp’s defense team as a consultant.

Apparently, the actor initially called her office directly and asked to contact her, but Zellner was not available.

As far as she remembers, when she decided to call him back, the reason why he had chosen her was part of what convinced her to take his case.

For what he told the ‘Law & Crime Network’ media outlet, which was also in charge of telling the trial minute by minute on social networks, Depp had seen her in a Netflix documentary called ‘Making a Murderer’ -Making a murderer- in which the lawyer spoke about her experience in some murder cases.

“I was interested in (Depp’s case) because he came up to me and pointed out the fact that he was innocent. He mentioned to me an excerpt that I said in the documentary, where I said that ʻI would be the last person anyone would hire if he was guilty’. That shocked me, ”said the lawyer in her interview.

Then, Depp hired her partly as a token of his innocence, as he assured her that if he wasn’t innocent, she would have known.

about the trial

For her statements to ‘Law & Crime Network’, Zellner came to almost the end of the trial in a consultant role for the case: “I really enjoyed meeting him and keeping him. It was an incredible experience”.

In addition, he highlighted the work of the other teammates, including Camille Vasquez, one of the most recognized lawyers during the caseand said that “she did a beautiful job, not only in the interrogation but also in the closing, she was not afraid of anything.”

Vasquez strongly questioned Heard in some interrogations. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Regarding the final verdict, he highlighted his joy at the ruling in favor of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor: “I think it’s enormously demanding for Johnny. It is a great victory and I am reassured by how well the jurors worked. The case came down to a credibility contest and Johnny had a wonderful team at trial who were totally prepared for this and performed above and beyond expectations.”

