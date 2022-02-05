Katia Ricciarelli, quarrel with Eva Grimaldi / “You’re crazy, you find yourself in the pool”

High voltage in the house of the Big Brother Vip 2021. The entry of the new competitors has destabilized the tenants who have lived in the Cinecittà house since last September. After accepting the extension, the old competitors did not expect to have a large number of new tenants in the house. Manila Nazzaro, in particular, after a discussion with Federica Calemme and Valeria Marini who took the former professor’s defense, let herself go to a bitter outburst. She was consoled by Katia Ricciarelli, very close to the former Miss Italy.

When he arrives in the garden Eva Grimaldi, the quarrel breaks out between the actress and Ricciarelli. Katia appears annoyed by the newcomers’ desire to immediately enter the management of the house and invites Eva Grimaldi to leave CVarmen Russo and Jessica Selassiè quiet, busy on the shopping list. “Let them make the shopping list,” Ricciarelli says. A note that Grimaldi does not like as he confronts the singer.

Katia Ricciarelli and Eva Grimaldi, sparks at Big Brother Vip 2021

Annoyed by the words of Katia Ricciarelli, Eva Grimaldi does not remain silent. “I’m not really talking ” Eva replies asking why she can’t participate in the shopping list. “Go where you want, I don’t want to argue”, Katia retorts. “You have to do some reset” is Grimaldi’s response which further unleashes Ricciarelli’s anger.

“Listen dear, you just arrived! Don’t start breaking! I’m not crazy, I don’t need to reset. You find yourself in the pool “ retorts the singer. “It was a general speech, if you are offended you are touchy”, Ricciarelli closes, who then lets out crying with Manila Nazzaro and Valeria Marini, admitting that she feels like a guest.

