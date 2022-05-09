Sports

Katie Benzan debuts, the first Dominican in the WNBA

This Sunday night marked the Katie Benzan’s debutwho from now on will be recognized as the first Dominican to play in the Women’s National Basketball Association, the renowned super league as WNBA.

The player who is a “guard” or escort debuted with two minutes of play, gave an assist in the victory of her team, the Washington Mystics (78-66) against the Minnesota Lynx.

Benzan, who will turn 24 on May 16, is of Dominican origin, although there are few, at the moment, the data that are known about her, but according to sources from the basketball media her father is from the south of the country and works as lawyer in the United States.

His team now registers a 2-0 mark in the recently inaugurated WNBA.

The player has been in contact with the country through Anabel Carter, a former Dominican women’s team, wife of Maurice Carter, who played as a reinforcement in the National Basketball League (LNB) in the country.

According to the source, former player Pedro Pablo Pérez has also been in contact with the player’s father.

He was born in Wellesley, Maryland and played college basketball for Maryland.

