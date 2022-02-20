Katie Holmes and Blake Lively bet on this type of suit

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 91 Views

Katie Holmes and Blake Lively They were some of the great guests at New York Fashion Week and shone with their outfits in every fashion show they attended. We will focus on two looks in which the two actresses were complemented with white in the form of a suit, but not the typical tailored suit that we are used to seeing but more modern and with some changes.

In the Fashion Weeks you must risk or go strictly for the classic. If you go for a middle ground, you probably won’t get all the attention unless you manage to revert a classic like they did Blake Lively and Katie Holmes with their white suits.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at the Metropólitan

© Provided by El Universal Online Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved