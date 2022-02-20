Katie Holmes and Blake Lively bet on this type of suit

Katie Holmes and Blake Lively They were some of the great guests at New York Fashion Week and shone with their outfits in every fashion show they attended. We will focus on two looks in which the two actresses were complemented with white in the form of a suit, but not the typical tailored suit that we are used to seeing but more modern and with some changes.

In the Fashion Weeks you must risk or go strictly for the classic. If you go for a middle ground, you probably won’t get all the attention unless you manage to revert a classic like they did Blake Lively and Katie Holmes with their white suits.

Blake Lively surprised with this white suit from head to toe. Photo: Instagram.

Blake Lively she is a goddess on every red carpet she steps on because she always opts for classic shapes but with sensual lines. It was clearly what she did backstage at the Michael Kors show with hers revamped White suit that instead of wearing tailored pants, it was replaced by a midi skirt.

The actress opted for an ensemble or White suit with midi skirt, crop top with straps, jacket and white stilettos with two crossed straps. As a hairstyle, she took her mythical water waves and red lips to contrast with the purity of white. A super sensual look that renewed our way of seeing the common suit.

Katie Holmes opted for a safe and super chic outfit. Photo: Instagram.

Katie Holmes She is a regular at New York Fashion Week and was one of the guests at the Alice&Olivia show. She there she looked perfect in a minimalist white ensemble from head to toe. The actress opted for wide leg pants, a shirt with round shoulder pads, black boots and a gold choker. Her look adapts to her chill and simple style but gives a twist to the typical suit without the need to wear a jacket or blazer.

Blake Lively and Katie Holmes they succeed with their new suits at the forefront. What is your White suit favorite?