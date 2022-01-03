Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise: white hair and pimples for mom and daughter

New year, but nothing changes. Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise they continue to take their walks for the streets of New York. Super cool mom and daughter, they are spokesperson always of a unique beauty. Very natural and current.

As Suri grows (she now has 15 years), Yes gets closer and closer to mom. Katie Holmes, for her part, with her own 43 years old just turned (last December 18), she seems more and more the elder sister of her daughter.

After all, his natural approach to beauty does it always look like a little girl. Even with the regrowth of color in sight on the head …

Katie Holmes: white hair in sight

When we are over 40, having a natural and easy approach to beauty can help make us look younger. The approach that Katie Holmes has, for example, is perfect.

She who never shows up too much perfectly made up. And that often comes out with the unkempt hair. Watch her in the GALLERY as she directs the film Rare Objects of which she is also co-writer and interpreter. Her approach to self-care is so natural that Katie doesn’t bother showing some tuft of white hair. Or a gray regrowth in sight …

With great nonchalance, even at the most important fashion shows.

Suri Cruise: face soap and water with pimples

Like Mother like daughter. Suir Cruise’s approach to beauty is also totally natural. Inherited, perhaps, from his mother.

At 15, the daughter of the actress and Tom Cruise was not seen shooting with the perfectly made make-up (like that of many of her peers). Nor with perfectly styled hair.

Indeed, Suri smoothly shows her face soapy water. Without any trace of make-up. And it calmly shows its imperfections. Those pimples, on the forehead and cheeks, typical of the hormonal imbalances of his 15 years.

Discover the latest photos of mother and daughter and their natural beauty in the GALLERY.

