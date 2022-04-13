Katie Holmes and the 2000s accessory to wear the striped shirt

With the pregnancy of Britney Spears, the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the return of Y2K fashion or the resurgence of icons of the 2000s, already We don’t know what decade we’re in. Trends don’t help us situate ourselves in space-time either, since the miniskirt, bright colors or denim overalls are just some of the most popular this 2022. That yes, something that we did not expect to see again is the thin scarf typical of that time, which actress Katie Holmes has dared to wear on the red carpet.

Katie Holmes in a striped shirt and scarf from the 2000sGettyimages

At the presentation of his new film, As They Made UsIn New York, the actress wore an ensemble she could have pulled out of her closet twenty years ago. She with it she shows that there are garments that no matter how much time has passed, which will remain infallible. This is the case of wide-leg or straight-cut high-waisted jeans, or the classic striped shirt oversizedwhich in your case carries it in the most informal waytucked in only on one side and with the sleeves rolled up.

But the masterful use of the basics has not been what has caught our attention the most. As a main complement, it has rescued the classic scarf of the 2000swho already did iconic celebrities like Kate Moss or Sienna Miller. In the case of the actress opted for a silk adorned with beads. And as shoes, some black leather loafers with square tip from Acne Studios. It is clear that if you have still recovered the clothes that you already had forgotten in the back of the closet, it is time to dust them off, because the fashion of the 2000s is back to stay.

Kate Moss with a scarf from the 2000sGettyimages

katie holmes and her idyll with cowboys

Jeans have always been considered an essential basic, although for some it is more than that, it is his fetish garment. And as a prime example we could take Katie Holmes, who has made the pants vintage your best ally. Combined with a simple white t-shirt, in total look or with the color of the season, the actress knows how get the most out of them.

Katie Holmes in a white t-shirt and jeansgtres

Katie Holmes in total denim lookgtres

Katie Holmes in an orange blouse and jeansgtres

It may interest you