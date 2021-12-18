Katie Holmes, best wishes to the wonderful actress and ex-wife of Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes celebrate today, December 18, his forty-third birthday, With the’love of his own daughter Suri, aged fifteen, had by her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Katie Holmes, whose full name is Katherine Noelle Holmes, was born in Toledo, under the sign of Sagittarius, the December 18, 1978. Her father is a lawyer, while her mother is a housewife. Katie, who has three sisters and a brother, since she was a child she is passionate about acting, attending theater courses. The debut at the cinema arrives in 1997 in the movie Ice storm. His first major film roles are in films Perfect generation And Shards of April.

Katie Holmes reaches there popularity In the 1998 with the famous television series Dawson’s Creek Later the actress stars in Batman Begins and in movies 3 broke women And A perfect gentleman. In 2011 plays the difficult role of Jacqueline Kennedy in the TV miniseries The Kennedys. For the past four years Katie Holmes has starred in films The Logan scam, The Boy – The Curse of Brahms, And The Secret: Dare to Dream.

Marriage with Tom Cruise Katie Holmes, after a brief relationship with the colleague of the set Joshua Jackson and the actor Chris Klein, In the 2005 knows Tom Cruise. April 18 2006 their daughter is born Suri, and on November 18, 2006 the couple got married in Italy with a pharaonic wedding at the Castle of Bracciano. In 2012 Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise unfortunately part ways to the chagrin of their fans. The actress, last year, had spoken in an interview with In Style Magazine of his relationship with daughter: “I love her so much, she is so strong and special. My main goal is to make sure she is always herself ”. “I’m really lucky to be your mother“, had written Katie Holmes on Instagram to Suri on the occasion of her birthday. Katie Holmes’ private life

After her marriage to Tom Cruise, Holmes had several relationships. In fact, there has long been talk of a “secret” love between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who have wanted to keep their relationship confidential for years. There are two hypotheses on the reason for so much confidentiality. According to some, it is undoubtedly due to the fact that Holmes, at the time of her marriage to Tom Cruise, had suffered a lot from the pressure of the media, which spoke of nothing but them. According to others, however, with the divorce, the actress would also have signed one confidentiality clause about his private life for the five years following the separation. In 2019, however, later five years of engagement Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx break up. The reason? According to some the constant betrayals – of him – according to others the will always of him to keep the relationship secret.

Holmes’ latest report

Actress Katie Holmes is currently back single. In fact, last May, her last relationship with the Italian-American chef ended Emilio Vitolo Jr., with whom she was linked in September 2020. Very few public appearances of the couple, who have always been very discreet.

Katie Holmes home and earnings

We do not know exactly how much the actress earns, but it is rumored that with the divorce from Cruise she obtained 5 million dollars for herself and 4.8 million dollars for the maintenance of his daughter (thanks to the famous confidentiality clause). Katie and Suri have lived in for years New York, but then they returned to California, a Calabasas, in 2014. The property would have a value of approx $ 4 million. Six bedrooms and six bathrooms in a wonderful European-style Californian villa surrounded by greenery. Light and neutral colors prevail and nothing is missing: outbuilding, swimming pool and a splendid kitchen.

