Katie Holmes formalizes with her new lover… The first photo of the new adventures of “Indiana Jones” has been unveiled…

May 27, 2022

Katie Holmes makes her red carpet debut with her new beau

Katie Holmes and her new lover Bobby Wooten III made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Moth Ball’s 25th anniversary gala in New York on Thursday. The two lovebirds appeared all smiles, she in an orange dress and he in a dark emerald green suit.

Rumors of this new idyll had been circulating for a few weeks, the 43-year-old actress having been surprised several times on the arm of the musician who, for her part, is 33 years old as underlined People.

Justin Timberlake is selling his music catalog for $100 million

Justin Timberlake is the latest artist to sell the rights to his catalog for a small fortune. $100 million is the sum that, according to the wall street journalpaid Hipgnosis Song Management, firm behind which we find the investment fund Blackstone, in order to acquire these rights.

A transaction involving approximately 200 songs written or co-written by Justin Timberlake, including the classics SexyBack, Can’t Stop the Feeling and Mirrors.