Katie Holmes introduces her boyfriend 10 years younger and shows that it is never too late to find love

Actress Katie Holmes shocked the world by formally introducing her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III during his time on the red carpet of The Moth’s 25th anniversary gala, The Silver Ball. The famous showed that there is no age to find love and it can come when you least expect it.

Katie Holmes introduces her new boyfriend at 43

At the event, the 43-year-old actress and the 33-year-old musician posed together and showed off how in love they are. Katie wore a long-sleeved orange dress with black strappy sandals and Bobby wore a deep blue suit and a fitted black shirt.

This is the first time they have posed together in front of the media, after a few months of rumors about a possible romance.

Previously, the couple was caught kissing in New York during a walk while wearing casual clothes. Both were captured touring the city by bicycle.

We recommend you: The teenage daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes looks more like her mother every day

Katie’s affair with the music producer, It arises after the famous one had a brief affair with the 34-year-old chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Both were caught in New York at the chef’s Italian restaurant, but months later US Weekly reported that the couple had taken space and a month later their separation was confirmed.

According to OK!, A close source revealed that their breakup was not surprising, since it was really just a casual relationship after having been with Jamie Foxx for several years.

We recommend you: Katie Holmes shows her most relaxed look with a white t-shirt and black joggers

At the time, a source close to the actress said that they had ended as friends and Katy he wanted to focus on his daughter Suri Cruise whom he had with actor Tom Cruise.

“They discovered that they are better off as friends. There was no drama with the breakup and, in fact, they are still friends.”

We recommend you: Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has become a beautiful young lady

The famous has not remarried since her separation with Tom Cruise in 2012. However, he had a several-year relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, however they separated in 2019.

Katie has become a great inspiration for women in their forties. Recently, the actress decided to send a powerful message to women who, like her, are enjoying this decade. The famous wanted to appear without makeup on the cover of a magazine and showed her natural beauty, in addition She stated that she now feels more confident and doesn’t mind not wearing makeup.

The actress was part of the beauty edition of People and He said that at 42 years of age, he values ​​his inner beauty more. Far from what Hollywood has led women to believe for a long time, the famous says that she is proud of her age, that’s why she does not wear makeup.

“I think of my age with gratitude and don’t worry about not wearing makeup. My happiness comes from within.”

To maintain her natural beauty, the actress drinks plenty of water daily. and eat vegetables every day, this helps maintain healthy skin. It also cleanses your skin every morning and evening. One of her favorite ingredients for her beauty routine is hyaluronic acid and moisturizers.

For her day to day, the famous does not use makeup, she prefers to use sunscreen and lip gloss to keep them hydrated.