Katie Holmes opts for naturalness and attends an act with her face washed and without combing

This week, actress Katie Holmes attended the opening of the fashion designer’s new boutique among the celebrities American Christian Siriano, of which she is a fan.

Wearing a summery white dress, a black bag and sandals in the same colors, the one that was the protagonist of the famous series Dawson’s Grows caught the attention of the press for his beauty look: not a drop of makeup on her face and her hair tousled, far from the perfect hairstyles that we are used to seeing in this type of event.

Katie Holmes at the opening of the designer Christian Siriano store, without make-up and without hair.

Craig Barritt via Getty Images for Christian Syria

This is not the first time that the actress has shown her defense of naturalness, of which she has become a standard-bearer. Through the streets of New York, the city where she lives, the cameras have captured her on numerous occasions walking with a most casual image, away from those studied outfits of other actresses, models or singers.

In April 2021, Holmes starred in an interview in the magazine People in which she posed lying on the grass, naturally and from there she sent a clear message. “I accept my age — she is 43 — with gratitude and I don’t mind not wearing makeup. My joy comes from within, ”she assured the publication. A year later, she shows that she continues to apply this philosophy just as well.

“This makes life easier”

The former wife of Tom Cruise is not the only one who has decided to get rid of the makeup dictatorship and bet on freedom and naturalness. In 2016, Mila Kunis posed for Glamor magazine with a clean face, acknowledging that life was ‘easier’ that way.

Sharon Stone with barely any makeup at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Another who has joined this trend is the actress Sharon Stone. At 64 years old, the protagonist of Basic Instinct It is increasingly common to see her with hardly any makeup, both on her social networks and in some social act.

And the last to join this group has been the actress Salma Hayek. Since she turned 50, Penélope Cruz’s friend has been emptying the backpack of Hollywood’s aesthetic commandments and has become an example for many women by accepting the curves of her body, her age and her beauty without artifice and without many adornments. .

Queen Letizia

Women who wear their gray hair with pride

