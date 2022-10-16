Katie Holmes sets the trend in 2002 again with these pants

A few months ago, celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa brought the ‘Y2K’ trend into fashion by going for an iconic 2000s style for their street-style looks. Now, It has been the actress Katie Holmes who has decided to join this trend by bringing into fashion pants that used to be worn exactly two decades ago, in 2002.

Although the ‘Y2K’ trend is usually used for festivals or very casual looks, Tom Cruise’s ex has created a few memorable looks with which she has confirmed that elegant and sober styles can be created with these retro garments. Like Jennifer Aniston, Holmes tends to opt for monochromatic, comfortable looks and basic wardrobe staples. Continuing with these minimalist lines, the actress has created some outfits with two-mile garments that will become an essential element for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season.

The fashion of 2002 is getting closer. Katie Holmes knows it and has gone ahead with two looks

We already saw that in the middle of summer the pants that were a trend in the 2000s became fashionable. Now, the dreaded low-waisted jeans (not as low as the ones Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears wore 20 years ago, but hip-length) are back in fashion among celebrities. In the case of Katie Holmes, the actress has opted for faded light blue jeans, mom jeans style and long to the ankles. To complement this first look, the Dawson’s Creek actress chose to wear a classic ‘Tank Top’ with very thin straps, a straight neckline and a wide body, nothing tight.

On a second walk through the city of Manhattan in New York, the actress was caught by the paparazzi while wearing one of the ‘Tank Top’ (sleeveless shirt of a lifetime) that has become the most sought-after basic this season as it is in absolutely all stores, from the most expensive ones such as Prada and Bottega Veneta, or the classic low cost stores such as Zara, Mango, Bershka and even Primark. For this second look, Katie Holmes opted for a navy blue ‘Tank Top’ that she combined with wide-leg straight-cut trousers with a vertical stripe print.





These pants, made of linen and with a drawstring at the waist, were one of the most viewed trends in 2002, when the boho look of the “pajamas” pants that used to be worn in universities or at music festivals became fashionable 20 years ago. To complement this comfortable and versatile look, Holmes chose black trainers with a velvety finish and a burgundy shoulder bag.

In this way, Katie Holmes has managed to incorporate some of the most iconic elements of the 2000s into her look ‘Normcore’ without moving away from his personal tastes and his classic style when it comes to dressing.