Katie Holmes surprises with a 2000s scarf on the red carpet

The fine scarf, which you just wore Katie Holmes, has always been more of a fashion statement than a practical wardrobe item. A cult favorite among stars in the mid-2000s, the accessory was once synonymous with the boho style championed by Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung. Now, the protagonist of Dawson’s Creek has returned to wear this look on the red carpet.

At the screening of his new movie, As They Made UsIn New York, the 43-year-old actress She wore a simple ensemble with her characteristic girl-next-door style, but with a bohemian twist. The look consisted of high-waisted bootcut jeans in faded blue, a loose, unbuttoned red and white striped shirt, as well as a pair of black leather square-toe loafers with contrast stitching from Acne Studios. To top off the ensemble, Holmes completed it with a fine silk scarf, embellished with beads.

Maybe The popular y2k aesthetic has already had its moment in recent years with cropped t-shirts, camouflage maxi skirts and butterfly motifs. But, according to the trendsetter, Katie Holmesthe fine scarf, typical of the boho look, is here to stay.

Saint Laurent scarf.

Article originally published by British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim