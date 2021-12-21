Katie Holmes, with her casual chic style, is always the girl next door

Katie Holmes, from Dawson’s Creek to her wedding with Tom Cruise

Since reaching stardom at just 19 with the role of Joey Potter in the anguished teen drama of the 90s Dawson’s Creek, until her marriage to Tom Cruise in 2006 (their daughter Suri would arrive six months later), Katie Holmes’s life was a whirlwind in the spotlight.

The iconic cashmere cardigan slipped over the shoulder

Of course, after the end of the series that launched her in 2003 – she then focused on her new life as a mother and wife – Holmes has also come off the radar of fashion. Until, in the summer of 2019, the actress was photographed hailing a cab with a Khaite cardigan dropped over the shoulder, revealing the matching bralette: since then, once again, Holmes has drawn attention.

Denim, suits and chunky sweaters

Joey’s wardrobe of denim shorts and plaid shirts is now behind us, but Holmes is a fan of the simple and clean aesthetic even in real life, as evidenced by her collection of jeans and chunky sweaters. After dark, Holmes might choose a skinny slip dress or a pair of high boots, but the one that fans – nostalgic for the days when she climbed from Dawson’s window in Capeside, the fictional town where the stars of the series live – love. more about her are probably her girl-next-door style moments.

On the occasion of her 43rd birthday, here are 15 memorable looks from Holmes in the spotlight.

This article was originally published on British Vogue.