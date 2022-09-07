Katie Homes and Kendall Jenner Wore This Vagabond Loafer

CNET has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

There are a few shoe trends that we can’t get enough of lately. One is the thick lug sole. We want it on boots, sandals – everything. The edgy vibes of the 90s are just too cool. Another is a classic penny loafer. Sleek, timeless and easy to style, perfectly crafted loafers are must-have footwear anytime for We.

What now, what if we…combined them? Yes! Our go-to favorite shoe right now, especially for fall, is a lug-sole loafer. We also have a lot of inspiration to work with. Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner, in particular, rocked the look, and they even wore the exact same Vagabond shoe. The best part? This shoe is available for purchase now on the Nordstrom website!

Get the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Penny Loafer for just $175 at Nordstrom! Free delivery!

These shoes are just plain cool. They have a buffed leather upper, with contoured straps for an always on-trend look. Inside, you’ll find a recycled polyester lining, and underneath is the chunky, cleated rubber outsole not just for style but for stability as well. These shoes are great for keeping you upright on slippery surfaces – and they’re “perfect for stomping on gritty city streets”!

Reviewers say these loafers are “beautifully made” and “look good with so many outfits.” They call them “sleek and unique but simple enough to use at work”, which is exactly the kind of vibe we were looking for. We no longer need to carry around an extra pair of shoes to change into after work!

Get the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Penny Loafer for just $175 at Nordstrom! Free delivery!

Jenner teamed her Cosmo 2.0 loafers with a knit tank top and high waisted pants, as well as a white crop top and jeans. We’ve also seen Holmes rock them several times in jeans, as well as long winter coats and socks for a cozy vibe. Socks and loafers always make a cute pair, although you can also wear them barefoot or over tights!

You can try wearing these loafers with anything from a tailored suit to a puff sleeve mini dress. Try them with dungarees, with a long-sleeved jumper dress or with leggings and an oversized t-shirt. You’ll soon find that they can fit and even enhance just about any outfit!

Last note – these loafers only come in full sizes, so if you typically wear a half size, remember it’s recommended to size up for the best fit!

Get the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Penny Loafer for just $175 at Nordstrom! Free delivery!

Not your style? Shop more Vagabond Shoemakers here and check out other loafers available from Nordstrom here!

