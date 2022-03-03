Katie Meyer, soccer player, found dead at Stanford University

She is 6 months pregnant. Her football is intact 0:31

(CNN) — Katie Meyer, a Stanford University soccer player who helped the institution secure the 2019 NCAA women’s soccer championship, was found dead in a campus residence, school officials said Wednesday.

Katie Meyer was an International Relations senior and captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford football team, the school said.

“Katie was extraordinarily engaged with everything and everyone in her world,” Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs and Bernard Muir director of athletics, said in a statement.

“Katie was a shining light to many on the field and in our community,” the statement said.

The school did not disclose the cause of Katie Meyer’s death. Brubaker-Cole previously assured the campus community that there was no threat to her safety.

CNN has reached out to the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and Stanford University Police for additional information on the cause and circumstances surrounding Katie Meyer’s death.

