Katie Meyer, star footballer at Stanford, has committed suicide, her parents say

(CNN) — Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer has committed suicide, her mother told NBC’s “Today” show during an emotional interview Friday.

Meyer, a senior who helped secure the 2019 NCAA championship title for the Cardinal, was found dead in her bedroom Tuesday, according to the university.

“The last few days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you can’t wake up. So it’s horrible,” Gina Meyer, Katie’s mother, shared during the pre-recorded interview.

“She was excited and had a lot of projects. She had a lot to do, but she was happy. She was in a great mood,” added Gina Meyer.

“She was the usual happy Katie,” added father Steve Meyer.

Gina Meyer acknowledged that the pressure to be perfect and to be “the best” could be anxiety-provoking. But “the only thing we can think of that could have triggered something,” she said, was some kind of disciplinary action at the university. Katie had recently defended a person on her team on campus over an incident and was facing repercussions for it, her parents said, pointing to that as a possible turning point for her daughter.

Stanford released a statement Friday saying, “Our entire community is devastated by Katie’s death, and we share our deepest condolences with Katie’s family and everyone who knew her at Stanford, across the country and around the world. Katie impacted so many lives. We cannot share information about sensitive student disciplinary matters. We as a university community continue to grieve for Katie’s family and cherish our memories of her.”

“We are struggling right now, struggling to know, you know, what happened and why it happened. You know, we’re kind of heartbroken. We are so heartbroken,” said Gina Meyer, her voice cracking with emotion.

The mother wore her daughter’s red sweatshirt during the interview because “all moms will understand, but when you smell it, it smells like her. It smells like Katie. You know, just her scent,” she said, hand over her heart, while sobbing. “I use it from her because I want to be close to her, so yeah, it’s hers.”

CNN contacted the medical examiner’s office.

Call 1-800-273-8255 in the US to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Provides free and confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people in suicidal or distressed crisis. You can learn more about their services here, including their guide on what to do if you spot suicidal signs on social media. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone about how you can help someone in crisis. Call 1-866-488-7386 for TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community.

For assistance outside the US, the International Association for Suicide Prevention provides a global directory of resources and international hotlines. You can also turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

See here where to look for help in Latin American countries and Spain.