Katie Taylor retains her crowns in an epic match with Amanda Serrano | Boxing

Puerto Rican Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano lost a split decision on Saturday night against the absolute champion of 135 pounds, Katie Taylor. But the clash was one so close, it could produce a rematch.

In what has so far become the ‘Fight of the Year’, one judge saw Serrano win 96-94 and two others gave Taylor the victory with cards of 97-93, 96-93, in a clash that stole the spotlight to all the men’s boxing fights so far in 2022 and which was witnessed by nearly 19,000 fans at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The clash was the first to feature two women at the Garden. And these two great ladies showed that they are at the top of professional boxing.

It was a solid fight dominated mostly by Serrano, who after a great sixth round, seemed to lose a little gas, giving space to a Taylor who was even flirting with touching the canvas several times.

Taylor survived the shrapnel and pressure from the Puerto Rican, and looked for a second wind, and convinced two of the combat judges.

However, the good taste left by the contest was such that it is very possible that Serrano and Taylor have experienced the first of a possible trilogy.

“We showed that women can put on a great show. That’s the real victory and I’m ready for a rematch,” Serrano said before the loss that left her with a record of 42-2-1 and 30 KO’s.

Taylor, 35, maintained his immaculate record of 21-0 and 6 KO’s. He also retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Council (WBC), World Association (WBA) and International Federation (IBF) 135-pound titles.

“I am ready for a rematch. It was a great fight,” said Taylor, who did not hesitate to hug Serrano after the fight.

But Serrano’s promoter, the influencer Jake Paul, was quick to react, both in the ring and on the networks. “We were robbed,” Paul said.

Previous incidents

Thousands of Puerto Ricans sang the Puerto Rican anthem performed by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Brigitte Dávila, better known as “Bri La Pelúa.” A beautiful moment for Puerto Ricans who have not enjoyed an occasion like this since the fights between Félix “Tito” Trinidad and Miguel Cotto in the past two decades.

way to the ring

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, dressed in a white gown with red and blue lines, walks towards the ring while being cheered by just over 10,000 fans gathered in the Garden. The Carolinian wears a big smile and looks confident heading into the fight of her life.

Meanwhile, the champion Katie Taylor, looked more focused on her procession to the stage. The Irish has stood out for being little expressive.

first assault

Serrano opens the fight looking for Taylor, and not a minute passed, and the Irish answered the shrapnel. The Puerto Rican arrives with rights to the body.

Assault of Serrano 10-9

Second round

Both in the middle. Amanda looks to shorten the distance and fight inside. Serrano connects left. Taylor counters. Assault closed, but it’s Amanda’s.

Assault of Serrano 10-9.

Third Assault

Taylor tries to make a tactical fight, but pressure from Amanda won’t let her. Amanda connects it to her face effectively and it is a great assault on the Puerto Rican.

Assault of Serrano 10-9

fourth assault

Serrano keeps pressing. Taylor looks for the tie and also launches several combinations that are dodged by the Puerto Rican who lets her wear out.

Assault of Serrano 10-9

Fifth Round

Serrano and Taylor engage in an exchange never before seen in women’s boxing. And Serrano does not stop punishing him. Taylor is hurt. The public standing. Taylor bleeds from the nose. Amanda looks stunning!

Assault of Serrano 10-9

Round Six

Amanda picks up where she left off. She follows her punishment on Taylor who is bleeding profusely. Taylor is tired and Serrano looks more stamina. It’s the fight of the Women’s Millennium.

Assault of Serrano 10-9

7th Assault

Both seem to take a bit of air at the start of a fight completely dominated by Amanda. She is the aggressor from the first assault. Taylor seeks distance. Amanda closes with a body shot.

Assault of Serrano 10-9.

Eighth Assault

Taylor tries to find a second wind. Amanda eases the pressure and Taylor hits her with a straight right. Although more injured, it has been Taylor’s best assault.

Assault on Taylor 10-9

Round 9

Taylor is more active at the beginning of the round. She combines in the middle of the ring and avoids Serrano’s attacks. The Irish begins to combine and steals the assault from the Puerto Rican.

Assault on Taylor 10-9

tenth round

Serrano launches with everything like a fireball on Taylor. Both exchange shrapnel in the first minute and Serrano has the better part, although she is cut on her right eyebrow. There is blood. They find everything and the bell rings !!!. They left everything!

Assault on Taylor 10-9

THE SPOKESPERSON saw Serrano win, 96-94

The judges. 96-94 Amanda, 97-93 Taylor, 96-93, Taylor. They have given victory to Katie Taylor. the boricua falls

WINS BY SPLIT DECISION KATIE TAYLOR

preliminary bout

Englishman Liam Smith dramatically defeated American Jessie Vargas by technical knockout at 41 seconds of the tenth round.

With the victory, Smith improved his record to 31-3-1 and 18 KO’s, while Vargas saw his record drop to 29-4-2 and 11 KO’s.