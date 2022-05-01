Katie Taylor retains titles against Amanda Serrano via split decision

NEW YORK – Seconds ticked by in the fight and Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano stood in the middle of the ring, not bothering to protect their faces, their posture or anything else. Hands were constantly thrown from both sides, one after another, after another.

Serrano was bleeding around his eye. Taylor bleeding around her nose. What was dubbed the greatest fight in women’s boxing history lived up to massive hype, with two of the top three female fighters of their generation pulling out all the stops to finish the fight on their terms.



In the end it was a 97-93, 96-93, 93-97 split decision win for Taylor over Puerto Rico’s Serrano at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden with Taylor keeping her undisputed lightweight championship.

Following the decision, Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) stood on the ring ropes, an Irish flag draped over his shoulders as the crowd roared, capping off a fight that delivered.

Taylor appeared to say to Serrano, “What a fight,” as they met in the ring after the fight. And Taylor left open the option of a possible second fight between the two, an argument easily made considering how close Saturday’s fight was, not to mention the boisterous Garden crowd that didn’t stop cheering long after the final bell.

After the fight, Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, suggested that perhaps a rematch could be in Ireland, where Taylor has never fought professionally.

The fight ended with a tenth round that sums up what was a big part of the fight: back-and-forth action in which neither fighter had much of an advantage from round to round. In a close fight of contradictory styles, each fighter had strong moments where they showed why they are considered among the best fighters in the world.

Serrano (41-2-1, 30 KOs) had his most dominant round in the fifth, cornering Taylor and landing punches, bleeding Taylor’s nose. Taylor fought her way out of the corner and parried blow for blow with Serrano, with the Puerto Rican landing more even then.

Before the 10th, Taylor seemed to land some of his strongest punches in the eighth, taking what started out as a slower-paced round and turning it into a counter-punching display.

A packed MSG screaming “Katie! Katie!” broke out in the ninth to cheer on the undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion, and it was Serrano who seemed to respond in kind, hounding Taylor for the second half of the round.

If there was any doubt about the impact of the Taylor-Serrano fight, consider this: The Garden was completely packed, a sellout of 19,187 seats in which each person’s voice sounded almost like two, and Oasis songs alongside “Sweet Caroline” penetrated the entire bowl. Every time Taylor or Serrano appeared on the big screen, whether during the co-main event or before the main event, the entire arena erupted.

It was an atmosphere that rivaled a high-profile European soccer game coupled with a party crowd from an American sporting event. The Garden, deafening with her cheers, erupted as Serrano walked out with her promoter, Jake Paul, trailing behind her. It was Paul’s influence that got the two boxers to this point: a seven-figure payday at a packed Garden.

Taylor’s exit was a bit more sedate, with the belts behind her and her promoter, Eddie Hearn, behind her. Irish flags were everywhere, and the Garden was lit green for their slow march. Taylor started looking around the crowd. What looked like a small, determined smile appeared on her face. A fan threw an Irish flag at Taylor. Hearn picked it up and slung it over her shoulders.

Taylor and Serrano had pushed for this and dreamed it up. They had waited years – in Serrano’s case, an entire career – for a scenario and a moment like this.

Several of the sport’s luminaries attended, including junior lightweight champions Alycia Baumgardner and Mikaela Mayer; multiple division champions Claressa Shields and Seniesa Estrada; and undisputed welterweight titleholder Jessica McCaskill.