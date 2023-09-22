Katy Perry accused of ‘personal hatred’ towards elderly people in fight with 84-year-old veterinarian

UPDATE: 9/21/23 5:50 PM – pop star’s lawyer, jay coopervehemently denied the allegations, telling RadarOnline.com, “None of those claims are true. Katy has never, under any circumstances, at any time, said anything negative or negative about the elderly, the mentally ill or veterans. Katy herself has “been involved in substantial charitable efforts on behalf of many less fortunate individuals in our society.”
Cooper said, “The only reason Katy Perry is suing is because she entered into a written contract with Mr. Westcott, who was fully competent at the time, for a home in which she wanted to live with her family. ”
As this outlet reported, Westcott’s legal team is gearing up for the tests On the singer and the 2020 sale of his home he purchased Lord of the Rings Fiance, Orlando Bloom, He claimed he was tricked into selling his property while he was taking painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Perry said Westcott – who has Huntington’s disease – owed her a whopping $5.3 million in damages, including loss of rental income on the home and $75k monthly property-related expenses, after she claimed the vet’s After purchasing the mansion he was forced to rent it.
She has given up the rent complaint but is still demanding $2.6 million Related to alleged loss of income at Westcott’s home.
Even though she dropped that complaint, Perry still wants it $2.67 million loss She says she is owed the Westcott mansion’s loss of rental income. Interestingly, in her April statement, Perry claimed that she never intended to rent out the property. She also wrote a letter to the elderly veterinarian, telling him that she wanted to raise her daughter in it.
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom’s business agent, bernie goodweeWho denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
last friday night The singer and her movie star boyfriend have not been named as defendants; However, Perry will testify During the trial, which began on September 27.
