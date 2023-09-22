Katy Perry accused of ‘personal hatred’ towards elderly people in fight with 84-year-old veterinarian

UPDATE: 9/21/23 5:50 PM – pop star’s lawyer, jay coopervehemently denied the allegations, telling RadarOnline.com, “None of those claims are true. Katy has never, under any circumstances, at any time, said anything negative or negative about the elderly, the mentally ill or veterans. Katy herself has “been involved in substantial charitable efforts on behalf of many less fortunate individuals in our society.”

Cooper said, “The only reason Katy Perry is suing is because she entered into a written contract with Mr. Westcott, who was fully competent at the time, for a home in which she wanted to live with her family. ”