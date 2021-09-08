Katy Perry adds show to her Las Vegas residency

Great enthusiasm from the public. A little while ago the voice of Firework has announced the arrival of new dates for the Play residency which will see it busy starting from the end of this year.

Katy Perry, the video on Instagram

Millions of copies sold all over the world, singles able to win certifications in every corner of the planet, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office, is one of the most popular and loved artists in the world.

In recent days Katy Perry, born in 1984, announced his residency in Las Vegas through an Instagram post from over one hundred and twenty million followers who follow his life daily between music, photo shoots, events, work commitments and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

Now, the pop star has announced that she has added eight dates for March next year through a video that has garnered more than a million views in less than twenty-four hours.

The Theater at Resorts World will be the location that will host the singer who will raise the curtain on the shows on December 29, 2021.