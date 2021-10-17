Katy Perry: “After breaking up with Orlando Bloom I wanted to commit suicide”

Katy Perry smiles. His eyes sparkle with joy. The first thing she does once she turns on the camera is to place Nugget, the poodle she calls my living stuffed animal, in front of us and play with it. In March, the American pop star surprisingly announced, stroking her baby bump in the finale of the Never Worn White video, that she was pregnant. His fifth album, still untitled, will be released on August 14th.

His mood hasn’t always been so positive. Years ago he said that the momentary separation from Orlando Bloom, father of the birth, had stirred thoughts of suicide. A topic on which she returned in an interview with the CBC radio station in which she confessed to having been saved by gratitude, otherwise she would have thrown herself down. All past, not forgotten. I see a light at the end of the tunnel. I was very depressed and I hope this hopeful record will help someone, she tells us.





Depression is not so easily defined. Depression, anxiety and any mental disorder are linked to a chemical imbalance which, however, can be triggered by an event or situation.

“Witness”, my previous album, and the loss of love for me from the outside world. Until then my life had always been on a growing trajectory. After that album I felt the change. it was a tsunami. Looking back was not as intense as I thought at the time, but I was able to get through it thanks to a deep emotional, spiritual and psychological work that led me to find why I gave so much weight to external confirmations. He had broken me.

Did the idea of ​​becoming a mother give you more security?

It gave me strength. I realized that I am not one. I’m a chameleon, I’m curious.

Will the daughter arrive first or the record?

We’ll see. My daughter may not want to be outdone by an album. I see her saying “my turn, I’m the event”. I do not reveal the name but I like to disseminate clues so that at the announcement someone will say “this is what it meant”

And then maybe it will be Daisy (Margherita) as Daisies, the new single that tells of those who do not let themselves be beaten down by those who try to destroy their dreams …

The whole album, a return to the pop of the origins after the experiments of “Witness”, will be defined by these words: hope, resilience, empowerment. This sister song of pieces like “Roar” and “Firework”. They are those songs, I have so many, that come to me in dark moments and that I write to remind me that I can get out of them. as if I were my own cheerleader, as if encouraging me to get to the heart and find gratitude. the thing that changed my life. And every morning I pray to God and thank him for it. Not a song related only to those two years that I spent. These are feelings that everyone has. I can do it? Can I dream of becoming what I want whatever the color of my skin, my social background, the way I love? The song says it doesn’t matter what others say if you go your own way.

Speaking of dreams, is the American dream still alive?

The American dream there should have been within everyone’s reach but it is not. This is now clear and surfaced. It takes a change, a revolution, and I am convinced that there is more good than evil in the world, but that evil makes much more noise.

With Rock the Vote, a Democratic-inspired nonprofit, join the campaign to get people to vote in the United States.

people who put others in positions of responsibility. I made myself heard on the subject four years ago and will do so in these elections as well. You need to be active citizens and participate, it is not enough to float if you want change. We all want it.

Don’t you want your daughter to grow up in Trump’s America?